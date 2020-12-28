Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.19. 549,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 72,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Evolving Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable network operators in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

