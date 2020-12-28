Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to post $8.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.44 billion and the lowest is $7.98 billion. Exelon posted sales of $8.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $31.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.23 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $33.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exelon by 90.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 87.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after buying an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 154.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,733,801 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $133,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 427.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,221,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after purchasing an additional 989,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 132,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,188,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

