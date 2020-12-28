Expanse (EXP) Price Reaches $0.0430 on Top Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $808,429.65 and approximately $1,884.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

