Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $287,750.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 398,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $49,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

