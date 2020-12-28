FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0001

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX and Bit-Z. FansTime has a market capitalization of $333,110.43 and approximately $232,512.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00129998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00634128 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00178097 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00325709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00057287 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016691 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, CoinMex, Bit-Z, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

