Fantom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $4.96 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00131631 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00194812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.00629389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00324106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00058052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016909 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.