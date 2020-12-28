FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Trading 9.6% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.40. 192,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 202,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of FAT Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 48.26% and a negative return on equity of 553.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

