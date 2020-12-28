FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDX. Cowen upped their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.20.

Shares of FDX opened at $268.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,614 shares of company stock worth $19,141,122. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after purchasing an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

