Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $14.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.99.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.