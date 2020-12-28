Financial Review: BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and BAE Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 4.58% 7.32% 3.66% BAE Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arkema and BAE Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.79 billion 0.93 $608.16 million $9.19 12.97 BAE Systems $22.52 billion 0.98 $1.88 billion $2.04 13.50

BAE Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAE Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAE Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BAE Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BAE Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Arkema pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAE Systems pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arkema and BAE Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 0 6 5 0 2.45 BAE Systems 0 2 8 0 2.80

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema S.A. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals. The company also offers UV, LED, EB curable resins, specialty acrylates. It offers high performance materials solutions are used in various sectors, such as transport, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment; industrial specialties are used in the production of refrigeration and air conditioning, petrochemicals, refining, paper pulp, animal nutrition, electronics, and the automotive industry; and coating solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and acrylic applications. Arkema S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C4ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions and services to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, and data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the United Kingdom government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and enterprise-level data and digital services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems; and supplies naval gun systems. It also supplies naval weapon systems, missile launchers, and precision munitions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

