Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $27.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Finning International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

FINGF stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

