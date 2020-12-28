FintruX Network (FTX) Price Tops $0.0042

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $394,813.53 and approximately $258.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00045879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00298284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00028945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.02143572 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

