Fireball (FIRE) Trading 28% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Fireball has a market cap of $34,764.54 and approximately $2,171.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball token can currently be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006326 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00114900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00498701 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00023125 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,194 tokens. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

Buying and Selling Fireball

Fireball can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.