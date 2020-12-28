First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBP. ValuEngine downgraded First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised First BanCorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First BanCorp. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First BanCorp. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $9.13 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 390,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.