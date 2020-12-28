First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Head-To-Head Survey

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Foundation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and First Financial Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 3.07 $56.24 million $1.25 15.98 First Financial Bankshares $427.62 million 11.89 $164.81 million $1.21 29.56

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Foundation has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Foundation and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17% First Financial Bankshares 38.10% 12.42% 1.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Foundation and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00 First Financial Bankshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

First Foundation presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.13%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll card, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administer retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of January 1, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

