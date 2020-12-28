First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report sales of $181.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.04 million and the highest is $182.44 million. First Hawaiian reported sales of $186.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $725.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $724.43 million to $726.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $731.44 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $732.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, Director Vanessa L. Washington acquired 2,300 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.