First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 96.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

FR opened at $41.56 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

