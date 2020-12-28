FirstBlood Market Capitalization Tops $12.48 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00045664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00295320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

