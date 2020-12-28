Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,113 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLDM stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

