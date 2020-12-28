Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.20

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.20 and last traded at $103.47, with a volume of 12607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23.

About Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.