Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Shares Down 7.6%

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)’s stock price traded down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.73. 762,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 356,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $300.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $60.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. Analysts predict that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,566,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 188,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 89 aircraft, including 74 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 9 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

