Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $766.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 871 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $38,280.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,039 shares in the company, valued at $133,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $341,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Forrester Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

