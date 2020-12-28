Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

