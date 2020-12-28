Freicoin (FRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $493,825.12

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Freicoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Freicoin has a total market capitalization of $493,825.12 and approximately $43.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,087,558 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.