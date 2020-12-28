Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €73.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €84.51 ($99.42).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52 week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

