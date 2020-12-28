Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Frontier has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00024280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00135010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.07 or 0.00613165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00150539 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00326638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057288 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,230,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

