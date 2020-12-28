Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) shares rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 4,594,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,743% from the average daily volume of 249,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Fusion Acquisition by 89.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 189,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 89,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,090,000. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

