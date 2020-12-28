FUTURAX Market Cap Achieves $6,341.20 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 97.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $6,341.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041674 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002404 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00020249 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003696 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

