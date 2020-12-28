FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 68.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $6,454.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00044270 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002599 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004857 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003609 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

