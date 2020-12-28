Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Down 6.2%

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 518,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 245,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

