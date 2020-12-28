Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Down 6.2%

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. 518,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 245,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.