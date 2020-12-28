GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $6.78 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $54,287.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00472267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2,321.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,097,089 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

