GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Gap Down to $10.55

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $9.90. GBS shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 335 shares trading hands.

About GBS (NYSE:GBS)

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

