Gifto One Day Volume Reaches $20.35 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Gifto has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $20.35 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Token Profile

GTO is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

