Gilead Sciences (GILD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

12/22/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $72.00.

12/22/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $75.00 to $72.00.

12/18/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $625.00.

12/17/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Gilead Sciences is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2020 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $84.00.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $88.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $64.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $62.00.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,784,312. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

