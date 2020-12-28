Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $79,016.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, HADAX, OKEx and Rfinex. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00133133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00613720 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00162169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00326314 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

