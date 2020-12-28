Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Achieves $111.14 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $111.14 million and approximately $544,137.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $73.87 or 0.00274251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00045299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00296204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.02147113 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,589 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

Gnosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.