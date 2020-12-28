Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of GCM stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.13. 81,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,137. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.46. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$2.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.10.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

