Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.00

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

About Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. engages in the production of chemicals and cement. It operates through the following segments: Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others. The Viscose Staple Fibre segment offers wood pulp and yarn. The Chemicals segment produces caustic soda, allied chemicals, and epoxy.

