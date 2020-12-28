Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.83

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 4992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

GLDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $831.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 35,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $416,540.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,928 shares of company stock worth $1,245,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 105,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

