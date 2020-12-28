Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 4,898 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Centene worth $24,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Centene by 1,640.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

CNC stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

