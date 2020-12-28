Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,309,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 1.02% of NCR worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NCR by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 33.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

NYSE:NCR opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.16. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

