Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.66 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $1,284,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.96.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $128.75 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.93 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

