Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $33.23 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $33,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $461.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

