Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,903 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $26,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

