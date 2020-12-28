Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baidu were worth $36,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.61.

Baidu stock opened at $191.02 on Monday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $202.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

