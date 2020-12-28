Gregory John Martin Sells 2,433 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Stock

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 2,433 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.76, for a total value of C$60,241.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,972 shares in the company, valued at C$1,063,986.72.

Gregory John Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Gregory John Martin sold 9,816 shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total value of C$248,050.32.

TSE SSRM opened at C$25.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.58.

About SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

