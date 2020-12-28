Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bisq and TradeOgre. In the last week, Grin has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000135 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 61,354,740 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre, Hotbit, KuCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

