Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.47

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.47 and last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 1986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.36.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.