Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Receives $45.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,243. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $641.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

